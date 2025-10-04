Tata Capital IPO opens on Monday. GMP, price, date, review, other details. Apply or not?

Tata Capital IPO: The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital Limited is scheduled to open on Monday, i.e., 6 October 2025. The public issue will remain open until 8 October 2025. This means the Tata Capital IPO subscription period will be from October 6 to 8, 2025. The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) has announced the Tata Capital IPO price band, ranging from ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The Tata Group company aims to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from this public issue, which comprises a mix of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Ahead of the Tata Capital IPO's opening date, the public offer witnessed a strong pull from anchor investors, with the anchor investment lot closing on a resounding note. The company allotted around ₹4,642 crore worth of shares to 68 domestic and global institutional investors, with subscriptions exceeding the allocation by a factor of five.

Top mutual funds participated in the anchor round, showcasing strong confidence. Large asset managers, such as HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential MF, as well as India’s largest life insurer, LIC, subscribed. Global heavyweights, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, among others, have shown keen interest in a piece of anchor book.

Tata Capital IPO details 1] Tata Capital IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today.

2] Tata Capital IPO date: The public issue will open on 6 October 2025 and will remain open until 8 October 2025.

3] Tata Capital IPO price: The NBFC has declared a price band of the initial offer at ₹310 to ₹326 apiece.

4] Tata Capital IPO size: The Tata Group company aims to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from its initial offer, out of which ₹6,846 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹8,665.87 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Tata Capital IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of Tata Capital IPO will comprise 46 company shares.

6] Tata Capital IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 9 October 2025.

7] Tata Capital IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Tata Capital IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital have been appointed book-running lead managers of the book build issue.

9] Tata Capital IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 11 October 2025.

Tata Capital IPO: Should you apply? 10] Tata Capital IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag for long-term to Tata Capital IPO, Canara Bank Securities, said, "Tata Capital is well-positioned in India’s growing NBFC sector, with strong potential in retail and SME lending supported by digital innovation. Its diversified portfolio, Tata brand trust, prudent liability management, superior asset quality, and AI-enabled “phygital” model underpin long-term growth. The IPO is priced at 4x FY25 P/B, in line with peers. Post-merger integration impacts from Tata Motors Finance are expected to normalise, supported by AAA ratings and a resilient funding profile. Macro tailwinds like India’s economic growth and digital adoption favour the business, though risks include regulatory changes, rate volatility, and competition."

The market capitalisation of the Tata Capital IPO is ₹1,38,382.73 Crore. As of 31 March 2025, the price-to-book value of the Tata Capital Ltd IPO was 4.10, while the ROE (Return on Equity) stood at 12.60%. The company's debt-equity ratio was 6.60.