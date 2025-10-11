Mint Market
Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: Listing date in focus; what GMP, experts signal

IPO GMPs: According to market observers, Tata Capital IPO GMP today is 7, while LG Electronics IPO GMP today is 395

Asit Manohar
Updated11 Oct 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Tata Capital IPO listing date has been declared on 13 October 2025, whereas LG Electronics IPO listing date is most likely on 14 October 2025.

ata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: After the bidding process ends and the share allocation is announced, applicants for both the Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO are eagerly awaiting the listing date for their shares. Applicants of Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO can check allotment status online by logging in at the common BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

According to the information available on the BSE website, the Tata Capital IPO listing date has been fixed on 13th October 2025, i.e. on Monday next week. The most likely LG Electronics IPO listing date is 14th October 2025 i.e. on Tuesday next week.

Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: Listing price prediction

According to stock market experts, the Tata Capital IPO may have a discounted listing, but allottees of the LG Electronics IPO may expect a decent listing gain. They said that the Tata Capital IPO listing price could be around 300, while the LG Electronics IPO listing price could be around 1500.

Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: What GMP signals

According to market observers, the grey market is signalling a positive debut for both IPOs. They said that Tata Capital IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 7, while the LG Electronics IPO GMP today is 395. This means Tata Capital IPO listing price could be around 333 ( 326 + 7). whereas the LG Electronics IPO listing price could be around 1535 ( 1140 + 395).

Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: What experts signal

Speaking on the expected listing prices of Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “Tata Capital IPO received subdued response from the Indian primary market investors due to the higher valuations, and it is expected to affect the Tata Capital IPO listing also. The public issue may have a discounted listing at around 300 apiece. On the other hand, the LG Electronics IPO was offered at a lucrative premium, which triggered positive, strong buying interest for the mainboard IPO. We are expecting that the LG Electronics IPO listing price could be around 1500, which is more than 30% from the upper price band of the LG Electronics IPO.”

On the strategy post-listing of Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "Both companies are expected to deliver handsome returns to their shareholders in the medium to long-term as both are portfolio stocks. Therefore, any disappointing trigger affecting the listing price after the correction should be viewed as an opportunity for bottom fishing. However, in comparison, the LG Electronics IPO is expected to attract more attention from bulls than the Tata Capital IPO on the listing date.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
