Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: Listing date in focus; what GMP, experts signal

ata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: After the bidding process ends and the share allocation is announced, applicants for both the Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO are eagerly awaiting the listing date for their shares. Applicants of Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO can check allotment status online by logging in at the common BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

According to the information available on the BSE website, the Tata Capital IPO listing date has been fixed on 13th October 2025, i.e. on Monday next week. The most likely LG Electronics IPO listing date is 14th October 2025 i.e. on Tuesday next week.

Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: Listing price prediction According to stock market experts, the Tata Capital IPO may have a discounted listing, but allottees of the LG Electronics IPO may expect a decent listing gain. They said that the Tata Capital IPO listing price could be around ₹300, while the LG Electronics IPO listing price could be around ₹1500.

Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: What GMP signals According to market observers, the grey market is signalling a positive debut for both IPOs. They said that Tata Capital IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹7, while the LG Electronics IPO GMP today is ₹395. This means Tata Capital IPO listing price could be around ₹333 ( ₹326 + ₹7). whereas the LG Electronics IPO listing price could be around ₹1535 ( ₹1140 + ₹395).

Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: What experts signal Speaking on the expected listing prices of Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “Tata Capital IPO received subdued response from the Indian primary market investors due to the higher valuations, and it is expected to affect the Tata Capital IPO listing also. The public issue may have a discounted listing at around ₹300 apiece. On the other hand, the LG Electronics IPO was offered at a lucrative premium, which triggered positive, strong buying interest for the mainboard IPO. We are expecting that the LG Electronics IPO listing price could be around ₹1500, which is more than 30% from the upper price band of the LG Electronics IPO.”

On the strategy post-listing of Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "Both companies are expected to deliver handsome returns to their shareholders in the medium to long-term as both are portfolio stocks. Therefore, any disappointing trigger affecting the listing price after the correction should be viewed as an opportunity for bottom fishing. However, in comparison, the LG Electronics IPO is expected to attract more attention from bulls than the Tata Capital IPO on the listing date.

