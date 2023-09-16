Tata Sons IPO: ₹11 lakh crore company has to list by this date under RBI norms2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Tata group holding company has to list by September 2025 after being classified by RBI as ‘upper-layer’ NBGC
Tata Sons IPO: After being classified as ‘upper-layer’ NBFC (Non Banking Financial Company), Tata Sons needs to gear up for its share listing by September 2025. As per the RBI guidelines, it is mandatory for an an ‘upper-layer’ NBC to list within three years of being notified. On 14th September 2023, RBI had notified 15 financial companies in ‘upper-layer’ NBFC category, which includes Tata Sons. In fact, RBI has classified another Tata group company Tata Capital Financial Services in ‘upper-layer’ NBFC but it won't require listing as it is merging with Tata Sons.
