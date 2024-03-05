Tata Sons may fetch up to ₹8 trillion valuation in IPO, says Spark PWM
The market value of Tata Sons’ listed investments is estimated at ₹16 trillion while its privately held stakes are projected to be worth about ₹1-2 trillion, according to the investment banking firm.
Tata Sons Ltd is likely to fetch a valuation of as much as ₹8 trillion ($96 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) that could be launched in the next 18 months, said a report by Bloomberg citing Mumbai-based investment banking firm Spark PWM Pvt.
