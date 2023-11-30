Tata Tech closes 165% higher on market debut: A look at 5 stocks that beat the Tata Group stock at listing gains
The Tata Tech listing was the best listing of 2023 and also the best since November 2021. However, overall till date, some stocks have performed better than this Tata Group stock in listing gains.
Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors (TML), made an impressive market debut on Thursday, November 30, listing at a 140 percent premium to the issue price of ₹500. The stock opened at ₹1,200 on the NSE and ₹1199.95 on the BSE.
