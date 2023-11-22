Tata Tech, Flair Writing, Fedbank Financial, Gandhar Oil Refinery, IREDA IPO: Check out this FAQ before investing
The five IPO issues included Tata Technologies Ltd, Flair Writing Industries Ltd, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, have created buzz as well as many questions. All queries answered here.
The Indian equity market is buzzing with five initial public offerings (IPOs) issues opening as well as closing this week. The five IPO issues included Tata Technologies Ltd, Flair Writing Industries Ltd, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. This has led to many questions about IPOs. Livemint answers questions like how to apply for an IPO, what to keep in mind while buying an IPO and more.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started