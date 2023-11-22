Tata Technologies subscription: The much-anticipated Tata Technologies IPO saw fantastic response within the first hour of bidding, as predicted by the Street and analysts. Within the first hour of the Tata Tech IPO, almost all portions were booked, with non-institutional investors (NIIS), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) leading the way, followed by retail investors.

The NII portion was subscribed to 80% within the first 30 minutes of opening, and 48% of the retail portion was booked. Later on, the QIB portion sped up and was fully booked. Tata Tech IPO subscription status was 1.29 times at 10:48 IST. Tata Technologies IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 1.02 times, NII portion was subscribed 1:45 times, and QIB portion was booked 1.98 times. Employee portion was subscribed 14%. The portion reserved for the shareholders too picked up pace eventually and was booked fully.

Tata Technologies IPO, which has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, November 22) will close on Friday, November 24. Tata Technologies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share of face value of ₹2. Tata Technologies IPO lot size is 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.

Tata Tech IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee reservation portion has been allocated upto 2,028,342 equity shares, and Tata Motors Ltd shareholders has been reserved upto 6,085,027 equity shares.

On Tuesday, November 21, Tata Tech IPO raised ₹791 crore from 67 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹500, with a face value of ₹2, for each equity share.

Tata Tech IPO details

At the upper end of the price band, Tata Tech IPO is expected to raise ₹3,042.51 crore. This IPO is an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 60,850,278 equity shares for cash, comprising of an offer for up to 46,275,000 equity shares by the company; up to 9,716,853 equity shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd.; and up to 4,858,425 equity shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I, each representing up to 11.41%, 2.40%, and 1.20%, respectively of the paid-up equity share capital of Tata Technologies Limited, said the company in an exchange filing on November 13.

Tata Tech IPO's book running lead managers (BRLM) are JM Financial Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, and Bofa Securities India Limited. The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The company's listed industry peers are KPIT Technologies Ltd (with P/E of 80.31), L&T Technology Services Ltd (with P/E of 37.47), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (with P/E of 61.55), as per Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Tata Technologies IPO GMP today

Tata Tech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +358, it has marginally risen from ₹355 in the morning. This indicates Tata Technologies share price now is trading at a premium of ₹358 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tata Tech share price is indicated at ₹858 apiece, which is 71.6% higher than the IPO price of ₹500.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

