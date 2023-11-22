Tata Tech IPO fully subscribed in less than an hour of opening; retail section gets full subscription
Tata Technologies subscription: The much-anticipated Tata Technologies IPO saw fantastic response within the first hour of bidding, as predicted by the Street and analysts. Within the first hour of the Tata Tech IPO, almost all portions were booked, with non-institutional investors (NIIS), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) leading the way, followed by retail investors.
