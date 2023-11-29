Tata Tech IPO, Gandhar Oil IPO, and Fedbank IPO to list tomorrow; here's what GMP trend indicates ahead of listing
Since the beginning of the week has been centered on allocation and refunds, three IPOs—Tata Technologies IPO, Gandhar Oil IPO, and Fedbank Financial IPO—are scheduled to list on the exchanges tomorrow (Thursday, November 30).
The Street has been focused on five mainboard IPOs since last week: Tata Technologies Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, and Flair Writing Industries Ltd. Investors on D-Street placed bids totalling ₹2.59 lakh crore when all five of these major players opened for subscription. The five mainboard IPOs that opened to raise ₹7,377 crore made the week ending November 24 one of the busiest for the primary market in recent years, according to analysts.
