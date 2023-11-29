The Street has been focused on five mainboard IPOs since last week: Tata Technologies Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, and Flair Writing Industries Ltd. Investors on D-Street placed bids totalling ₹2.59 lakh crore when all five of these major players opened for subscription. The five mainboard IPOs that opened to raise ₹7,377 crore made the week ending November 24 one of the busiest for the primary market in recent years, according to analysts.

Since the beginning of the week has been centered on allocation and refunds, three IPOs—Tata Technologies IPO, Gandhar Oil IPO, and Fedbank Financial IPO —are scheduled to list on the exchanges tomorrow (Thursday, November 30). Flair Writing IPO listing is scheduled for this Friday, December 1.

Today, as the IREDA IPO set the positive tone by listing at a 56.25% premium, investors expect a stellar listing from the rest four IPOs. While the allocation for Tata Tech IPO, Fedfina IPO, and Gandhar Oil IPO has been finalised, Flair Writing IPO's allotment is still awaited.

Let's check what does GMP or grey market premium signal ahead of listing for these four IPOs. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Tata Technologies IPO GMP today

Tata Tech IPO GMP today or grey market premium, is +433. This indicates Tata Technologies share price now is trading at a premium of ₹433 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tata Tech share price is indicated at ₹933 apiece, which is 86.6% higher than the IPO price of ₹500.

Based on last 44 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹240, while the highest GMP is ₹433, according to analysts of investorgain.com.

Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +73. This indicates Gandhar Oil Refinery share price were trading at a premium of ₹73 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gandhar Oil Refinery share price is ₹242 apiece, which is 43.2% higher than the IPO price of ₹169.

Based on last 22 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹20, while the highest GMP is ₹76, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO GMP today

Fedbank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is 0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹140 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Based on last 22 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP has been ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹10, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO GMP today

Flair Writing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +90, which means shares are trading at their premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Flair Writing Industries Limited share price was indicated at ₹394 apiece, which is 26.61% higher than the IPO price of ₹304.

Based on last 14 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹90, according to analysts of investorgain.com.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

