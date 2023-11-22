Tata Tech IPO, IREDA IPO, Gandhar Oil IPO, Flair IPO, Fedfina IPO open for subscription: Which ones should you choose?
IPO this week: Five IPO's including Tata Technologies Ltd, Flair Writing Industries Ltd, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd, and IREDA are open. Analysts expect Tata Technologies IPO to receive the most attention and highest subscriptions, followed by the IREDA IPO.
IPO this week: The IPO frenzy hits an all-time high with five issues opening and closing this week. All the companies entering the market belongs to different sectors. Tata Technologies Ltd, the year's most-awaited initial public offering (IPO), is on the list with Flair Writing Industries Ltd, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.
