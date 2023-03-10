Tata Tech to go public, first for group firm in nearly 20 years3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:47 PM IST
- Tata Motors owns a 74.69% stake in the company, while Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital Growth Fund I have a 7.26% and 3.63% stake, respectively
Tata Technologies Ltd, an engineering and digital services firm focused on the automotive and aerospace industries, is set to go public, marking the first initial public offering for a group entity in nearly two decades since Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s IPO in 2004.
