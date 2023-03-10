Tata Tech to go public, first for group firm in nearly 20 years

Tata Technologies, which counts Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors as its major clients, filed a draft prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), proposing an IPO of up to 95.71 million shares as a pure offer for sale by its current promoters and shareholders, including Tata Motors, Alpha TC Holdings Pte, and Tata Capital Growth Fund I. The fundraising proceeds will go entirely to the selling shareholders, as Tata Technologies is not offering any new shares for sale.