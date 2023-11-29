Tata Technologies IPO allotment date: Tata Technologies IPO share allotment has been finalised today. The investors who applied for the issue can check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tata Technologies IPO listing date is scheduled on NSE and BSE for Thursday, November 30. Since, the companies off late have been switching to T+3 norms the allotment and listing date are being preponed.

If you applied for the shares, here's how Tata Technologies IPO allotment status can be checked.

If you have applied for the Tata Tech IPO, you can check your Tata Tech IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Tata Tech IPO link- https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link, which will take you to Tata Technologies IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Tata Tech IPO allotment check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Tata Tech IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Tata Tech IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Tata Technologies IPO subscription Tata Tech IPO was subscribed 69.43 times on the final day of bidding on November 24. The retail investors portion was subscribed 16.50 times, the NII portion was subscribed 62.11 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 203.41 times. The employee portion was subscribed 3.70 times, Portion reserved for the shareholder was booked 29.19 times.

Tata Technologies IPO received bids for 3,12,64,91,340 shares against 4,50,29,207 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

The most-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the year, Tata Technologies Ltd, opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, and closed on Friday, November 24.

Tata Technologies IPO subscription status on Day 2 was 14.85 times, and Tata Tech IPO subscription status on Day 1 was 6.55 times.

Tata Technologies IPO GMP today Tata Tech IPO GMP today or grey market premium, is +392. This indicates Tata Technologies share price now is trading at a premium of ₹392 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tata Tech share price is indicated at ₹892 apiece, which is 78.4% higher than the IPO price of ₹500.

Based on last 43 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹240, while the highest GMP is ₹414, according to analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

