Tata Tech IPO: Company files addendum to DRHP, to offer 9.57 crore shares for the issue
Tata Tech IPO: Tata Motors shareholders to get 10% quota for allocation of shares. Firm to offer 9.57 crore shares in public listing
Tata Tech IPO: Tata Motors subsidiary Tata Technologies filed an addendum today with SEBI to its DRHP. One of the most-awaited IPO on the Street, Tata Tech said it will offer 9.57 crore shares in its planed initial public offering (IPO) with a face value of ₹2 per share, according to the addendum filed with SEBI.
