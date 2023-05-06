Tata Technologies IPO: Current GMP, possible issue price you can expect

Tata Technologies IPO: Tata Technologies Ltd filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI on 9th March 2023 for the paunch of its initial public offering (IPO). The Tata Motors subsidiary plans to sell up to 9.571 crore shares, representing approximately 23.6 per cent of its paid-up share capital through offer for sell. The IPO is an offer for sale by its existing shareholders, including Tata Motors, Alpha TC Holdings Pte and Tata Capital Growth Fund-I. Tata Motors currently holds a 74.69 per cent stake in the company, while Alpha TC Holdings Pte and Tata Capital Growth Fund-I have a 7.26 per cent and 3.63 per cent stake, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}