Tata Technologies IPO Day 2: Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details. Should you apply?
Tata Technologies IPO issue size is ₹3,042.51 crore which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.09 crore equity shares by the promoter and investors. The IPO price band has been set at ₹475 to ₹500 per share.
Tata Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies has sailed through on the first day of the bidding as the issue got oversubscribed heavily within hours of opening. Tata Technologies IPO opened for subscription on November 22 and will remain open till November 24.
