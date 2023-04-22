Tata Technologies IPO: Date for launch of the public issue is yet to be declared but ever since Tata Technologies Ltd filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to raise fund from its initial public offering ((IPO), investors are busy calculating the valuations and expected Tata Technologies IPO price. According to stock market experts, Tata Technologies market capitalisation may come around ₹10,852 crore if we compare its EPS with the current EPS of Cyient. This means, Tata Tech share price or say IPO price should be around ₹268, as the DRHP of the company informs that Tata Technologies would be offloading up to 9.571 crore shares or 23.60 paid up share capital of the company.

