Tata Technologies IPO expected to be launched soon. Here's what experts feel the pricing could be
Tata Technologies filed addendum to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for IPO earlier this week. Experts believe Tata Tech IPO will meet investor expectations.
Tata Tech IPO: One of the Street's most-anticipated IPOs, Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, filed an addendum with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), this week. Tata Technologies would offer 9.57 crore shares in its planned IPO with a face value of ₹2 per share, according to the addendum filed with SEBI.
