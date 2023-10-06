Tata Tech IPO: One of the Street's most-anticipated IPOs, Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, filed an addendum with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), this week. Tata Technologies would offer 9.57 crore shares in its planned IPO with a face value of ₹2 per share, according to the addendum filed with SEBI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors will sell up to 8.11 crore shares through an offer for sale as part of the Tata Tech IPO, Alpha TC will sell up to 9.71 crore shares, and Tata Capital Growth Fund I will offer up to 48.58 lakh shares.

Financial firms like JM Financials, Citi, and BoFA Securities have been chosen by the company to assist with the IPO process.

The year 2023 has been a busy one for the IPO markets. Investors are keen on finding out about the price band, subscription days, and overall success of the Tata Tech IPO as it has been in focus for a while. Here's what experts say.

Tata Technologies IPO addendum According to Mohit Gulati, CIO & Managing Partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, the addendum is great for Tata Motors (TAMO) shareholders and company employees who get preference. Debt reduction is the motto for the Tata Group in its entirety, so this IPO is a significant step towards getting there.

On the other side, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, believes as weak global sentiments could impact the JLR sales volumes in Q3FY23, which could impact the Tata Motors’s share price. By reserving 10% for Tata Motors' shareholders, Tata Technologies is indirectly reducing selling pressure on Tata Motors and also enhancing the likelihood of full subscription for its IPO.

Given the company's current state of readiness, Bolinjkar anticipates the IPO will be launched within the next month.

Tata Tech has reserved 10% for existing Tata Motors Ltd shareholders, and 0.5% is allocated to employees in the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.

Tata Tech IPO price band and valuations According to Mohit Gulati, the range of ₹280 to ₹320 looks reasonable, for Tata Tech IPO.

“ ₹18k to ₹20k-crore market-cap will be fair in my opinion. Euphoria can probably take it to 30-35k. Anything above that is a sure stretch," said Gulati.

On the other side, Bolinjkar said Tata Technologies is a leading global engineering services company. They offer product development and digital solutions to global auto original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) and their tier-1 ancillary suppliers. Over the past 5 years, Tata Tech’s revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT has grown at a CAGR of 9.5%/ 10.5%/ 12.2% to ₹4,414 crore/ ₹807 crore/ ₹624 crore respectively, while its EBITDA and PAT margins have improved by 81 basis points to 18.3% and 161 basis points to 14.1% respectively over the same period.

The margins and growth potential of Tata Technologies are comparable to those in the global Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) industry, where the median P/E valuation typically ranges from 20 to 25X. Based on this valuation, the price range for Tata Technologies shares is estimated to be between ₹308 and ₹385 per share.

Can Tata Technologies IPO meets investors expectations? According to Gulati, 2023 has been great for the IPO market, and Tata Tech will surely be smooth sailing. It will be good to see a strong anchor book filled with long-term investors via pension/sovereign funds vs tactful traders. This will create a scarcity premium on an illiquid counter, which can take valuations to any level!

Vinit Bolinjkar said that ER&D companies exhibit superior business prospects in comparison to traditional IT services firms. Their enhanced growth potential both within and outside India is a result of sustained investments in new product development and process optimization.

“Tata Tech, as a progressive player in the global ER&D sector, stands poised for robust growth. We are confident that Tata Tech will meet investors' expectations, especially considering the current buzz in the primary market this year," added Bolinjkar.

Tata Technologies IPO is worth buying? "I’ll answer this with a simple quote from Warren Buffett that indirectly answers the question: “An IPO is like a negotiated transaction – the seller chooses when to come public – and it’s unlikely to be a time that’s favourable to you," said Mohit Gulati

Bolinjkar believes that the decision to invest will be solely determined by the valuation and IPO price range set by the company.

"We are of the opinion that it would be a compelling BUY opportunity if the IPO is offered within a reasonable P/E valuation range of 20-25X,"added Vinit.

