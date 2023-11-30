Tata Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Shares may hit four-digit on listing date
Tata Technologies IPO GMP today: Grey market is signaling that shares of the Tata group company may list at ₹878 apice levels, say market observers
Tata Technologies IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies Ltd has been fixed on 30th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, Tata Technologies share price will hit Dalal Street during Thursday deals. According to BSE notice, Tata Technologies IPO will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session on BSE and NSE during Thursday deals.
