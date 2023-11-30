Tata Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Shares may hit four-digit on listing date

Tata Technologies IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies Ltd has been fixed on 30th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, Tata Technologies share price will hit Dalal Street during Thursday deals. According to BSE notice, Tata Technologies IPO will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session on BSE and NSE during Thursday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Tata Technologies IPO received strong response from investors and it is expected to list at strong premium as well. They said that stock market mood is also optimistic and that also fancies and additional benefit for the public issue. They went on to add that Tata Technologies IPO may list at around ₹340 to ₹380 premium, which means an allotte may expect up to 75 per cent listing gain from Tata Technologies IPO. However, they maintained that Tata Technologies share price may witness strong trade volume post-listing and expected Tata Technologies share price to touch ₹1,000 apiece levels on the listing date itself.

Tata Technologies IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Tata Technologies IPO listing, Prashanth Tapse, Sr. VP — Research at Mehta Equities said, "Considering overwhelming investors demand along with investors friendly pricing indicating Tata Group legacy to reward shareholders, a strong listing gain over and above 75%+ can be assumed against the issue price of ₹500/- per share. There is a high possibility as per street assumption that Tata Technologies can be a doubler candidate post listing."

On Tata Technologies IPO listing gain that an allottee can expect, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "There is no doubt that Tata Technologies IPO listing would be strong. But, may fail to list above ₹900 levels. A good number of application rejection is expected in Tata Technologies IPO as most of the Tata group shareholders applied under the shareholders' category though shareholders' category was meant for Tata Motors shareholders only. So, this rejection of application is expected in shareholders' category. I believe that allottees may get ₹340 to ₹380 listing gain from Tata Technologies IPO. So, Tata Technologies IPO listing price would be in ₹940 to ₹880 per share range."

Expecting strond demand post0-listing of Tata Technologies shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Trade volume of Tata Technolgies shares post-listing is expected to remain on higher side, which signals strong demand post-listing. So, even if Tata Technologies IPO listing takes place around ₹850 to ₹900 apiece levels, I won't be surprised if Tata Technologies share price touches ₹1,000 mark or four-digit figure on Tata Technologies IPO listing date." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Technologies IPO GMP today Market observers said that shares of Tata Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹378 in grey market today. This means Tata Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹378, which is ₹3 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹375. So, grey market is signaling that Tata Technologies IPO listing price would be around ₹878 apiece levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.