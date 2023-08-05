Tata Technologies IPO: After SEBI's nod for the launch of initial public offering (IPO) Tata Technologies Limited, Indian stock market is all set to welcome Tata group company on Dalal Street after a gap of near 19 years. According to market experts, a company proposing to list its shares on Indian bourses take 30-45 days in finalising the price band and other formalities. So, we can expect Tata Technologies IPO by end of August or in the first quarter of September 2023. As we are in the month of August, shares of Tata Technologies Ltd have become volatile in unlisted stock market.

According to market observers, Tata Technologies shares are available at a premium of ₹84 in grey market today, which is ₹16 lower from the previous week GMP (grey market premium) of ₹100.

Tata Technologies IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Tata Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹84, which is ₹16 lower from previous week GMP of ₹100. They said that sell off on Dalal Street in the week gone by could be the possible reason for fall in Tata Technologies IPO GMP.

Tata Technologies IPO price

Asked about the expected Tata Technologies IPO price, market expert Anuj Gupta said, "Comparing Tata Technologies with its peer Cyient, market cap of Tata Technologies would come around ₹12,000 crore. As the company has proposed 405,668,530 shares to list on Indian bourses, Tata Technologies IPO price would come around ₹295. Normally, a company gives some discount to its investors to attract strong response in primary market and Tata Technologies is expected to do the same. So, in case of 10 to 15 per cent discounted price band against the market valuations, Tata Technologies IPO price band can be expected around ₹280 to ₹285 range."

Tata Technologies IPO date

On expected Tata Technologies IPO date of opening, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Normally, after receiving SEBI's nod for the launch of IPO, an Indian company takes around 30-45 days for finalising the price band and other formalities for launching its IPO. So, we can expected Tata Technologies IPO to open by end of August or in the first fortnight of September 2023."

Tata Technologies IPO: Why you should apply?

Speaking on Tata Technologies IPO details, Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory at Angel One said, "Tata Technologies is an IT company with Tata Motors having stakes in it, it being a subsidiary of Tata Motors. The primary line of business of Tata Technologies is to provide outsourced engineering service and digital transformation services to global clients. Tata Technologies helps companies to conceive, design, develop, and deliver better products. Tata Technologies is a global company with deep-domain knowledge and expertise in the automotive industry, deploying to adjacent industries like aerospace, transportation and construction of heavy machinery."

On why one should apply for the shares of this Tata Motors subsidiary company, Amar Deo Singh of Angel One listed out below mentioned reasons:

1] The name Tata carries years of trust and legacy;

2] The mid-cap company is a global engineering company that primarily offers services and technology solutions to leading OEMs and their tier-I suppliers;

3] Tata Technologies is one of the leading players in automotive ER&D services globally;

4] Their clientele comprises 35 traditional OEM and tier-I suppliers and 12 new energy vehicle companies; and

5] Their anchor clients accounted for ₹10, 696.45 million or 40.34% of revenue in Fiscal 2022.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.