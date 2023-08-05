Tata Technologies IPO: GMP, expected date and price. Why you should apply — explained3 min read 05 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Tata Technologies IPO can be expected by end of August 2023 or in the first fortnight of September 2023, say experts
Tata Technologies IPO: After SEBI's nod for the launch of initial public offering (IPO) Tata Technologies Limited, Indian stock market is all set to welcome Tata group company on Dalal Street after a gap of near 19 years. According to market experts, a company proposing to list its shares on Indian bourses take 30-45 days in finalising the price band and other formalities. So, we can expect Tata Technologies IPO by end of August or in the first quarter of September 2023. As we are in the month of August, shares of Tata Technologies Ltd have become volatile in unlisted stock market.
