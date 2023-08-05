Tata Technologies IPO: After SEBI's nod for the launch of initial public offering (IPO) Tata Technologies Limited, Indian stock market is all set to welcome Tata group company on Dalal Street after a gap of near 19 years. According to market experts, a company proposing to list its shares on Indian bourses take 30-45 days in finalising the price band and other formalities. So, we can expect Tata Technologies IPO by end of August or in the first quarter of September 2023. As we are in the month of August, shares of Tata Technologies Ltd have become volatile in unlisted stock market.

