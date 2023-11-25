Tata Technologies IPO: After closure of subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies Ltd, all eyes are now set on Tata Technologies IPO allotment date and Tata Technologies IPO listing date. In the wake of T+3 schedule, Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is most likely on the following trade date of three days bidding. As Tata Technologies IPO closed on Friday, Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is likely on Tuesday as stock market remains closed on Saturday Sunday. However, in India, stock market will remain closed on Monday as well for Gurunanak Jayanti. So, most likely Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is Tuesday next week i.e. 28th November 2023 and Tata Technologies IPO listing date is most likely on 30th November 2023 i.e. Thursday next week.

Meanwhile, following strong Tata Technologies IPO subscription status, grey market has gone further bullish on the public issue. According to stock market observers, shares of Tata Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹402 per equity share.

Market observers said that Tata Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹402, which is ₹5 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹397. They said that grey market sentiment has gone bullish after strong response by investors. Ahead of Tata Technologies IPO opening date i.e. on 21st November 2023, Tata Technologies IPO GMP was 340 and Tata Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹402. This means in lsst four days, Tata Technologies IPO GMP has gone up from ₹340 to ₹402 levels.

It should be noted that Tata Technologies IPO grey market premium has risen despite choopy trends on Dalal Street. Market observers said that Tata Technologies IPO GMP may further go upside if there is trend reversal on Dalal Street when it reopens on Tuesday after extended weekend due to stock market holiday falling on Monday for Gurunanak Jayanti.

In three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th November 2023, Tata Technologies IPO got subscribed 69.43 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 16.50 times. the public issue got subscribed 62.11 times in NII category whereas its QIB portion got subscribed whopping 203.41 times.

Tata Technologies IPO listing date

As mentioned above, Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is most likely on 28th November 2023 whereas most likely Tata Technologies IPO listing date is 30th November 2023 i.e. Thursday next week.

How to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status

Those who have applied for the public issue would be able to check their application status online after logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public offer. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of Tata Technologies IPO. For more convenience they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or direct Link Intime portal link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.

