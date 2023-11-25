Tata Technologies IPO: GMP jumps after strong subscription status. How to chech allotment, all eyes set on listing date
Tata Technologies IPO GMP today: Shares of the Tata group company are available at a premium of ₹402 in grey market today
Tata Technologies IPO: After closure of subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies Ltd, all eyes are now set on Tata Technologies IPO allotment date and Tata Technologies IPO listing date. In the wake of T+3 schedule, Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is most likely on the following trade date of three days bidding. As Tata Technologies IPO closed on Friday, Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is likely on Tuesday as stock market remains closed on Saturday Sunday. However, in India, stock market will remain closed on Monday as well for Gurunanak Jayanti. So, most likely Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is Tuesday next week i.e. 28th November 2023 and Tata Technologies IPO listing date is most likely on 30th November 2023 i.e. Thursday next week.
