Tata Technologies IPO: GMP jumps as issue opens next week. Date, price, review, lot size, other details of upcoming IPO
Tata Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of the Tata group company are available at a premium of ₹375 in grey market today, say market observers
Tata Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies Ltd is going to hit Indian primary market on 22nd November 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The Tata group company has fixed Tata Technologies IPO price band at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share.
