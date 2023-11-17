Tata Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Date, price, other details that you may like to know
Tata Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of the Tata group company are available at a premium of ₹340 in grey market today, say market observers
Tata Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies Ltd is ready to hit Indian primary market on 22nd November 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 24th November 2023. The Tata group company has already declared Tata Technologies IPO price band at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share. Meanwhile, after announcement of Tata Technologies IPO date and price band, grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started