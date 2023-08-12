Tata Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Key risks involved in this upcoming IPO

Tata Technologies IPO price

Asked about Tata Technologies IPO expected price, market expert Anuj Gupta said, "Comparing Tata Technologies with its peer Cyient, market cap of Tata Technologies would come around ₹12,000 crore. As the company has proposed 405,668,530 shares to list on Indian bourses, Tata Technologies IPO price would come around ₹295. So, in case of neck to neck valuations, Tata Technologies IPO price can be expected around ₹295. Sometime, a company offer their stocks at 10-15 discount to make it more attractive for the investor. In that case, Tata Technologies IPO price may come around ₹265 to ₹270 per equity share. However, in case of high response expectations, companies also try to maximise its return and hence they offer their stock at higher valuations by same percentage points. In that case, Tata Technologies IPO price can be expected around ₹315 to ₹320 per equity share."