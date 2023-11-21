Tata Technologies IPO: GMP, price, other details as issue opens tomorrow. Should you apply?
Tata Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹351, say market observers
Tata Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Tata Technologies Ltd is going to hit Indian primary market on 22nd November 2023 i.e. on tomorrow. Tata Technologies IPO date of subscription will remain open till 24th November 2023 i.e. till Friday this week. The Tata grop company has fixed Tata Technologies IPO price band at ₹475 to ₹500 per share levels. Tata Technologies Ltd aims to raise ₹3,042.51 crore from this initial offer, which is completely offer for sale (OFS) in nature.
