Tata Technologies IPO: GMP remains steady. Price, lot size, other details of upcoming IPO
Tata Technologies IPO GMP today: Shares of the upcoming IPO are available at a premium of ₹352 in grey market today
Tata Technologies IPO: the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies Ltd is going to hit primary market on 22nd November 2023. Bidding for Tata Technologies IPO will remain open till 24th November 2023. Hence, Tata Technologies IPO will open on Wednesday this week and it will remain open for bidders till Friday this week. The Tata group company has fixed Tata Technologies IPO price at ₹475 to ₹500 apiece levels.
