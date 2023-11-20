comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Tata Technologies IPO: GMP remains steady. Price, lot size, other details of upcoming IPO
Back Back

Tata Technologies IPO: GMP remains steady. Price, lot size, other details of upcoming IPO

 Asit Manohar

Tata Technologies IPO GMP today: Shares of the upcoming IPO are available at a premium of ₹352 in grey market today

Tata Technologies IPO: Date of subscription will open on 22nd November 2023 and price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Tata Technologies IPO: Date of subscription will open on 22nd November 2023 and price band of the public issue has been fixed at 475 to 500 per equity share. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Tata Technologies IPO: the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies Ltd is going to hit primary market on 22nd November 2023. Bidding for Tata Technologies IPO will remain open till 24th November 2023. Hence, Tata Technologies IPO will open on Wednesday this week and it will remain open for bidders till Friday this week. The Tata group company has fixed Tata Technologies IPO price at 475 to 500 apiece levels.

Meanwhile, grey market has remained steady on Tata Technologies IPO. According to market observers, shares of Tata Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of 352 in grey market today.

Tata Technologies IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Tata Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 352, which is almost unchanged as it is 17 lower from its weekend GMP of 369 per share. Market observers said that 17 dip should not be a worry for investors as Tata Technologies IPO GMP is still near 70 per cent of Tata Technologies IPO price band of 475 to 500. They said that Tata Technologies IPO date of subscription opening is fast approaching and stock market mood was also down on Friday. So, this 17 dip is comparatively good for the book build issue.

Also Read: Tata Technologies IPO vs IREDA IPO vs Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: Which upcoming IPO is better?

Market observers maintained that Tata Technologies IPO GMP today signals strong response from investors as 70 per cent premium is something that everybody would like to have in one's portfolio. However, they cautioned that probability of share allocation may go down if the Tata Technologies IPO subscription status remains high during Tata Technologies IPO date of subscription, which has been already announced from 22nd November to 24th November 2023.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is non regulated and completely speculative. They said that grey market has no connect with financials of the company and hence it is not a reliable data to decide an important decision like investing in the IPO. They advised investors to scan balance sheet of the company as it will give concrete fundamental picture of the company.

Tata Technologies IPO details

A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 30 Tata Technologies shares. In the wake of T+3 schedule, Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is most likely on 27th or 28th November 2023 whereas Tata Technologies IPO listing date may fall on 29th November 2023.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 08:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App