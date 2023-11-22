Tata Technologies IPO: GMP, price, lot size, review, other details. Apply or not?
Tata Technologies IPO opens today: Shares of the Tata group company are available at a premium of ₹351 in grey market today, say market observers
Tata Technologies IPO: After a gap of nearly two decades, Tata Group is coming with its initial offer today. The initial public offering of Tata Technologies Limited has hit the Indian primary market today and the book build issue will remain open for bidding till 24th November 2023. The Tata Group company has fixed the Tata Technologies IPO price band at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share. The public issue worth ₹3,042.51 crore is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The public issue is 100 per cent.
