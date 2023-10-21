Tata Technologies IPO: Latest GMP, expected price, date, other details you may like to know
Tata Technologies IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Tata Technologies Limited are available at a premium of ₹255 in grey market today
Tata Technologies IPO: After getting SEBI's nod for launch of initial public offering (IPO), Tata group is all set to launch its public issue after a gap of near two decades. primary market investors are eagerly waiting for the Tata Technologies IPO opening whereas grey market has also gone bullish on the public issue. After Tata Motors, who is one of the promoters selling its stake in this upcoming IPO of the Tata group company, speculations about the Tata Technologies IPO price and launch date are quite high.
