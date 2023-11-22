LIVE UPDATES

Tata Technologies IPO LIVE Updates: Issue opens today. Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details

3 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Tata Technologies IPO LIVE Updates: Tata Technologies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹ 475 to ₹ 500 per equity share of face value of ₹ 2. At the upper end of the price band, Tata Tech IPO is expected to raise ₹ 3,042.51 crore.