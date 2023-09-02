Tata Technologies IPO may get launched this month. GMP, launch date, expected price, other details, apply or not?2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Tata Technologies IPO expected price is around ₹268 per equity share, say market experts
Tata Technologies IPO: The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India 9SEBI) has given its approval for the launch of Tata Technologies IPO (initial public offering). As it around a month since market regular gave its approval for Tata Technologies IPO launch, experts are expecting Tata Technologies IPO launch date anytime in this month as it takes around one to two months for the launch of IPO after SEBI's approval. Meanwhile grey market has also remained steady in regard to Tata Technologies IPO. According to market observers, shares of Tata Technologies Limited is available at a premium of ₹100 in grey market today.
