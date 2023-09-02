Tata Technologies IPO: The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India 9SEBI) has given its approval for the launch of Tata Technologies IPO (initial public offering). As it around a month since market regular gave its approval for Tata Technologies IPO launch, experts are expecting Tata Technologies IPO launch date anytime in this month as it takes around one to two months for the launch of IPO after SEBI's approval. Meanwhile grey market has also remained steady in regard to Tata Technologies IPO. According to market observers, shares of Tata Technologies Limited is available at a premium of ₹100 in grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here we list out important details in regard to Tata Technologies IPO:

Tata Technologies IPO date Speaking on expected Tata Technologies IPO launch date, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "It is near one months since SEBI gave its approval for the launch of Tata Technologies IPO. Normally, a company takes one to two month to announced its IPO launch date. So, Tata Technologies IPO date of opening for subscribers can be expected in the month of September."

Tata Technologies IPO expected price Speaking on Tata Technologies IPO details, Rajesh Sinha, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Tata Technologies has reported TTM revenue of ₹3,983 crore and TTM Net Profit of ₹513 crore, resulting an TTM EPS of ₹12.65. If we want to compare Tata Technologies, we can compare with Cyient, as Cyient is mostly into same business and TTM revenue of ₹6,016 crore. Currently, Cyient is trading at 23.5x TTM EPS of ₹46.52. We have valued Tata Technologies at 10 per cent discount to the multiple assigned to Cyient at 21.2x TTM EPS to arrive at intrinsic value of ₹268 per share. Which result into market capitalization of Tata Technologies of ₹10,852 crore."

Tata Technologies IPO GMP According to market observers, Tata Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹100, which is unchanged from last weekend. They said that Tata Technologies IPO GMP today is unchanged from previous weekend due to trend reversal on Dalal Street. However, in the beginning of the week, Tata Technologies IPO GMP had fallen to the tune of near ₹84 levels. But, at the end of week, Tata Technologies shares regained its lost ground and touch the three digit figure again in unlisted stock market.

Hence, taking cue from the Tata Technologies IPO expected price of ₹268, grey market is signaling that Tata Technologies IPO may give to the tune of more than 35 per cent listing gain to its lucky allottees.

Tata Technologies IPO review On whether one should apply for the Tata Technologies IPO or not, Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory at Angel One listed out the following five reasons to apply for the public issue:

1] Tata Technologies is one of the leading players in automotive ER&D services globally.

2] Tata Technologies clientele comprises 35 traditional OEM and tier-I suppliers and 12 new energy vehicle companies.

3] Tata Technologies anchor clients accounted for ₹10, 696.45 million or 40.34 per cent of revenue in Fiscal 2022.

4] Tata Technologies offer end-to-end solutions for EV development, manufacturing and after-sales services.

5] Tata Technologies is a global player with marquee clients from Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.