Tata Technologies IPO open for subscription: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before you invest
Tata Technologies IPO date of subscription is scheduled on Wednesday, November 22. The company serves clients in related industries, including aerospace, transportation, and heavy construction machinery.
Tata Technologies IPO date of subscription is scheduled on Wednesday, November 22. Tata Technologies is a top global engineering services provider that works with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their tier 1 suppliers to develop products and provide digital solutions, including turnkey solutions, according to Zinnov Report, as stated in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
