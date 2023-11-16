Tata Technologies IPO opens on November 22, price band set at ₹475-500 per share
Tata Technologies IPO price band fixed at ₹475-500 per share, subscription opens on Nov 22 and closes on Nov 24. Tata Technologies IPO lot size is 30 shares, basis of allotment to be finalised on Nov 30, shares likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Dec 5.
