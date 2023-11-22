Tata Technologies IPO opens today! Here's why Tata's first issue in 20 years has gripped the pulse on D-Street
Tata Technologies IPO: Ending the agony of the long wait among investors and analysts today, Tata Technologies IPO has set the primary market buzzing, in what market observers feel has become the most talked about IPO of this decade.
Tata Technologies IPO: The Tata Group's much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for subscription today (November 22, 2023). Tata Technologies IPO has gripped the pulse on D-Street, being the first issue from the group firm after nearly 20 years. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the last IPO from the Tata Group which got listed on the bourses in 2004.
