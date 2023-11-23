comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 23 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.95 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.85 -0.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.2 -0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.85 -0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Tata Technologies IPO sets record! Attracts over 50 lakh applications on issue, highest among private companies
Back Back

Tata Technologies IPO sets record! Attracts over 50 lakh applications on issue, highest among private companies

 Livemint

Tata Technologies IPO has attracted 50.6 lakh applications on its public issue so far, setting the highest record on the number of applications among private sector companies.

Tata Technologies IPO is the second public issue from the Tata Group in the last 20 years. (tata tech website)Premium
Tata Technologies IPO is the second public issue from the Tata Group in the last 20 years. (tata tech website)

Tata Technologies IPO: The Tata Group's much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) has created a record of attracting the highest number of applications on its issue among private sector companies, according to domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities. With 50.6 lakh applications till the second day of its issue, Tata Technologies IPO has gripped the pulse on D-Street.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 09:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App