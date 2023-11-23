Tata Technologies IPO sets record! Attracts over 50 lakh applications on issue, highest among private companies
Tata Technologies IPO has attracted 50.6 lakh applications on its public issue so far, setting the highest record on the number of applications among private sector companies.
Tata Technologies IPO: The Tata Group's much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) has created a record of attracting the highest number of applications on its issue among private sector companies, according to domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities. With 50.6 lakh applications till the second day of its issue, Tata Technologies IPO has gripped the pulse on D-Street.
