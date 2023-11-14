Tata Technologies IPO to open for subscription on November 22. Details here
Tata Motors' subsidiary Tata Technologies is planning to launch its IPO, offering up to 60,850,278 equity shares. The IPO will be open for subscription from November 22 to November 24
Tata Technologies IPO: After a gap of nearly two decades, Tata Group is going to launch its initial public offer (IPO) in the primary market. The company plans to float its public issue on November 22 as an offer-for-sale (OFS). This will be the first IPO from Tata Group since the successful launch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2004.
