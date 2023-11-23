IPO watch: After opening of four more IPOs along with much awaited Tata Technologies IPO, primary market investors may find it difficulat to use their money in current scenario as most of these public issues are looking strong. At a time when stock market experts are expecting strong listing premium from these public offers, one should use one's money in smart manner and maximise one's return.

According to stock market experts, out of these five mainboard issues — Tata Technoligies IPO, IREDA IPO, Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO, Flair Writing Industries IPO and Fedbank Financial Services IPO — Tata group's public issue is expected to deliver highest return followed by IREDA, Flair Writing, Gandhar Oil and Fedbank Financial Services. However, experts maintained that one would get listing premium only when they get shares of the company during allotment process. As Tata Technologies IPO is expected to recive maximum liquidity available in primary market today, chances of share allotment in Tata Technologies IPO is least. So, one needs to use one's money by not looking at possible listing premium only. An applicant's first priority should be chances of share allotment, they said.

Speaking on these five IPOs, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "From listing premium perspective, Tata Technologies IPO is expected to give highest return followed by IREDA IPO, Flair Writing IPO, Gandhar Oil IPO and Fedbank Financial Services IPO. So, one must apply for Tata Technologies IPO. However, Tata Technologies IPO subscription status is expected to remain highest among all these five IPOs, which means chances of share allotment is least in Tata Technologies IPO. So, if you apply in Tata Technologies IPO only then in that case, this might happen that you may not get company shares during allotment and hence you fail to cash-in from this primary market opportunity."

On how to enhance one's chances of share allocation, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "An investor investing in primary market should keep share allocation as top most priority followed by listing premium. Here, in case of these five IPOs, listing premium is expected highest in Tata Technologies IPO but chances of shrae allocation is lowest. Hence, one needs to find a middle path. Rather pumping most amount in Tata Technologies IPO, one should diversify one's investment amount in Tata Technologies IPO, IREDA IPO and Flair Writing IPO."

On what could be the idea ratio for a primary market investor to maximise one's return, Avinash Gorakshkar said, "One can allocate 50 per cent of one's amount in Tata Technologies IPO and 25 per cent each in IREDA IPO and Flair Writing IPO."

According to market observers, Tata Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹352, IREDA IPO GMP today is ₹10, Flair Writing IPO GMP today is ₹59, Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today is ₹78 while Fedbank Financial Services IPO GMP today is ₹5 in grey market today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

