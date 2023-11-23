Tata Technologies IPO vs IREDA IPO vs Flair Writing IPO vs Gandhar Oil IPO: Experts unveil this investment strategy
IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Tata Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹352, IREDA IPO GMP today is ₹10, Flair Writing IPO GMP today is ₹59, Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today is ₹78 and Fedbank Financial Services IPO GMP today is ₹5 in grey market today
IPO watch: After opening of four more IPOs along with much awaited Tata Technologies IPO, primary market investors may find it difficulat to use their money in current scenario as most of these public issues are looking strong. At a time when stock market experts are expecting strong listing premium from these public offers, one should use one's money in smart manner and maximise one's return.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started