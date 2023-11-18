Tata Technologies IPO vs IREDA IPO vs Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: Five mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) — Tata Technologies IPO, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency or IREDA IPO, Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO, Flair Writing Industries IPO and Fedbank Financial Services IPO are going to hit Indian primary market next week. These five upcoming IPOs worth ₹7,378 crore would definitely put confusion among investors as to which IPO they should apply as most of these public offers are expected to deliver good listing gain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, major hype is around Tata Technologies IPO as it is one of the most awaited initial public offers among Indian primary market investors. Most importantly, Tata group is coming with an IPO after a gap of near two decades. So, big face value and better corporate governance is expected to benefit Tata Technologies IPO.

IREDA is a PSU and hence it is also expected to attract public attention as we witnessed in the case of LIC IPO. Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO, as name suggests is expected to remain in demand due to its area of business. Flair Writing Industries is also expected to attract investors' attention as the company has strong brand presence in stationary sector. However, Fedbank Financial Services IPO is expected to receive mute response from investors due to the recent RBI's tightening policy on NBFCs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Which upcoming IPO is better? Speaking on which upcoming IPO may give highest listing premium, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "From fundamentals perspective, Tata Technology Ltd, IREDA Ltd and Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd are looking strong as all these companies are expected to sustain its business in near furture and all these companies have offered their shares at attractive valuations. These companies are expected to list at decent listing premium as well. But, when it comes to best, Tata Technology IPO has an edge over other four upcoming IPOs as 'Brand Tata' is expected to score over others."

Listing out his choice among the 5 upcoming IPOs, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "From fundamentals perspective, Tata Technologies IPO is the best among these 5 upcoming IPOs. Tata Technologies IPO is followed by IREDA IPO, Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO and Fedbank Financial Services IPO."

Risk for Tata Technologies IPO applicants Speaking on these five upcoming IPOs, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "All these 5 upcoming IPOs are expected to give decent listing premium. But, Tata Technologies IPO may give higher listing premium than others. But, there is a catch. One would get listing gain only when it gets shares through allotment process. Tata Technologies IPO is expected to attract maximum money available in the market and hence it may come out with strong subscription number. So, due to higher subscription numbers, chances of share allocation would go low. So, Tata Technolgies IPO applicants have least chance of share allotment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Choose IREDA IPO ahead of Tata Technologies IPO Kejriwal went on to add that Tata Technologies IPO is expected to deliver higher listing premium followed by IREDA IPO, Flair Writing Industries IPO, Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO and Fedbank Financial Services IPO. However, he maintained that one would get listing premium only when it has shares in demat account on share listing date. Hence, first priority of an investor should be the probability of share allotment.

"As Tata Technologies IPO is expected to attract maximum bidding once it opens on 22nd November 2023, a smart investor is expected to look at IREDA IPO as this is the second best after Tata Technolgies among these 5 upcoming IPOs. By applying for IREDA IPO, an investor will have more chances of getting shares via allotment process. As the issue size is big and price is low, chances of getting higher number of shares are in IREDa IPO in comparison to other upcoming IPOs. So, I would suggest an investor to act smartly and choose IREDA among the five mainboard upcoming IPOs next week."

Upcoming IPO details IREDA IPO will open on 21st November 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week whereas Tata Technologies IPO, Flair Writing Industries, Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO and Fedbank Financial Services IPO will hit primary market on 22nd November 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.