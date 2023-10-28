Tata Technologies IPO: Why you should expect upcoming IPO's launch next month — explained
Tata Technologies IPO can be launched only after two to three weeks of Tata Motors Q2 results declaration becuause Indian auto major is one of the promosters of this upcoming IPO
Tata Technologies IPO: After a gap of near two decades, Tata group is going to launch its initial public offer (IPO) in the primary market. One of the Tata group subsidiaries Tata Technologies Ltd has submitted addendum for its public issue after receiving SEBI's nod for the launch of its initial offer. Now, market is eagerly waiting for the launch of upcoming IPO.
