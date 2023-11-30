Tata Technologies share price makes blockbuster debut, stock lists at 140% premium at ₹1,200 on NSE
Tata Technologies share price makes strong debut on bourses, listed at ₹1,200 per share on NSE and ₹1,199.95 per share on BSE.
Tata Technologies share price made a strong debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Tata Technologies share price today was listed at ₹1,200 per share, 140% higher than the issue price of ₹500, and on the BSE, Tata Technologies shares were listed at ₹1,199.95 apiece.
