Tatva Chintan IPO: Share allotment today. How to check application status

"Tatva Chintan has a healthy balance sheet position with lower D/E ratio of 0.54x as of FY21. Moreover, RoE remains healthy at 32% in FY21. Well placed to capitalize on opportunities in agrochemical sector led by proposed capacity expansions, increase in demand, R&D capabilities, and adoption of China plus one strategy by global companies. At the upper price band of Rs.1,083, Tatva Chintan is available at a P/E of 46x (diluted) which appears to be reasonably priced," Geojit said.