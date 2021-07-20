Tatva Chintan IPO subscribed 182.04 times on the final day of bidding

"At the upper end of the price band of ₹1083 and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹26.02 for FY21, the price multiple works out to be 41.6 times, which is at a significant discount compared to the industry average of 56 times. On account of strong growth potential, dominant manufacturer status, potential play on ‘green chemistry’ and discounted valuation compared to its peers," it added.