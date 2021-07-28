Tatva Chintan IPO: What grey market premium (GMP) signals ahead of listing

Many brokerages had recommended 'Subscribe' rating to the issue. Motilal Oswal in a note said, ''We like TCPCL due its leadership position, wide product portfolio, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The company is expected to witness strong growth for next 2-3 years given its expansion plans. It is well placed to tap opportunity in the fast growing specialty chemical space with increasing focus on green chemistry by leveraging its strong R&D capabilities. The issue is valued at 45.9x FY21 P/E on post issue basis, which appears reasonable compared to peers (avg. P/E of 59x), as it enjoys higher earnings growth (62% CAGR vs. avg. 38% CAGR for peers over FY18-21).''