Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem fixes IPO price band at Rs1073-1083

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem fixes IPO price band at Rs1073-1083

Premium
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs1,073-1,083 a share for its initial public offering (IPO). (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 07:53 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • For fiscal 2020, the company reported a revenue of Rs263.24 crore against 206.31 crore a year ago. Net profit stood at Rs37.79 crore versus Rs20.54 crore. As of January 2020, the firm had a total outstanding debt of Rs83.17 crore

MUMBAI: Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs1,073-1,083 a share for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open on 16 July and close on 20 July.

MUMBAI: Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs1,073-1,083 a share for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open on 16 July and close on 20 July.

It has received approval from the market regulator Sebi to launch its 500 crore IPO, which comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs225 crore and an offer of sale worth Rs275 crore by existing promoters and shareholders.

It has received approval from the market regulator Sebi to launch its 500 crore IPO, which comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs225 crore and an offer of sale worth Rs275 crore by existing promoters and shareholders.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

ICICI Securities, JM Financial are the book lead managers to the issue.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for funding expansion of its Dahej manufacturing facility and upgradation at its R&D facility in Vadodara.

As of December 2020, the company had an installed production capacity of 280 KL and 13 assembly lines at its manufacturing facilities. Pursuant to the proposed expansion, it intends to enhance the installed capacity at its manufacturing facilities by 200 KL and 14 assembly lines.

For fiscal 2020, the company reported a revenue of Rs263.24 crore against 206.31 crore a year ago. Net profit stood at Rs37.79 crore versus Rs20.54 crore. As of January 2020, the firm had a total outstanding debt of Rs83.17 crore.

Tatva Chintan is a specialty chemical manufacturing company engaged in the manufacture of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (“SDAs"), phase transfer catalysts (“PTCs"), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

A simple formula to check your life insurance needs

Premium

Vaccines for all by year-end looks like a hopeless dream

Premium

What the future holds for India's technology regulation

Premium

The uneven odds for promotions with hybrid work

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!