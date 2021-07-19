Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO subscribed 15.19 times on Day 2

Reliance Securities in an IPO note said "The IPO is valued at 41.6 times of FY21 earnings, which looks attractive considering peers’ valuations and unique presence in specialty chemical business segment. Further, the company’s return ratio is superior compared to peers, with return on equity (RoE) standing at 32% as of FY21. Further, current capacity utilization at 55-69% for both plants offers scope for sustained growth in the medium-term. We believe the company has a robust earnings growth potential in the long-run led by strong market share, capacity expansion and long-standing relationship with the key customers."

