Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO subscribed 4.55 times on Day 1

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an IPO note to clients said “Tatva Chintan is expected to witness strong growth for next 2-3 years given its expansion plans. It is well placed to tap opportunity in the fast growing specialty chemical space with increasing focus on green chemistry by leveraging its strong R&D capabilities. The issue is valued at 45.9 times FY21 price to equity on post issue basis, which appears reasonable, compared to peers, as it enjoys higher earnings growth.

