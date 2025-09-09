Taurian MPS IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Taurian MPS IPO Day 1: The issue opened for subscription on Sep 9, 2025 and closes on Sep 11, 2025. Check here to know about the subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Taurian MPS IPO: Subscription status Taurian MPS IPO subscribed 0.40 times by 3,30 PM on 9 September. The public offering received 0.17 subscriptions in the NII category, 0.00 subscriptions in the QIB (Ex Anchor) category, and 0.73 subscriptions in the individual investor category.

Taurian MPS IPO: allotment and Key dates The subscription period for the Taurian MPS IPO begins on September 9, 2025, and ends on September 11, 2025. On September 12, 2025, the allocation for the Taurian MPS IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Taurian MPS IPO; Size The Taurian MPS IPO is a ₹42.53 crore book build issue. The offering consists of fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares worth ₹42.53 crore..

Taurian MPS IPO Listing details The proposed listing date for the Taurian MPS IPO is set for September 16, 2025, on the NSE SME.

Taurian MPS IPO Price Band The pricing range for the Taurian MPS IPO is ₹162.00 to ₹171.00 per share.

Taurian MPS IPO Lot Size and subscribing details An application's lot size is 800. Based on the highest price, a retail individual investor must invest a minimum of ₹2,73,600.00 (1,600 shares). HNI requires a minimum investment of three lots (2,400 shares), or ₹4,10,400.

Taurian MPS IPO- Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the Taurian MPS IPO

About Taurian MPS With a focus on accuracy, performance, and customer service, Taurian MPS Limited was founded in June 2010 and produces and distributes crushing and screening equipment for mining and construction. It offers high-quality, innovative technology for difficult terrains.

Their product line, which promotes "Make in India" manufacturing, consists of screens, crushers, and entire plants sold under the "Taurian" name.

Taurian MPS IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium On September 9, Taurian MPS's IPO's Grey Market Premium, or IPO GMP, was +14. This shows that the grey market is selling Taurian MPS IPO shares for ₹14 higher than the issue price, which is ₹171.

The listing price of Taurian MPS shares is anticipated by investors to be ₹185, which is 8.19% ( ₹14) more than the upper end of the offering price of ₹171.