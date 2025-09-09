Subscribe

Taurian MPS IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Taurian MPS IPO Day 1: The issue opened for subscription on  Sep 9, 2025 and closes on Sep 11, 2025. Check here to know about the subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated9 Sep 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Taurian MPS IPO: Subscription status

Taurian MPS IPO subscribed 0.40 times by 3,30 PM on 9 September. The public offering received 0.17 subscriptions in the NII category, 0.00 subscriptions in the QIB (Ex Anchor) category, and 0.73 subscriptions in the individual investor category.

Taurian MPS IPO: allotment and Key dates

The subscription period for the Taurian MPS IPO begins on September 9, 2025, and ends on September 11, 2025. On September 12, 2025, the allocation for the Taurian MPS IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Taurian MPS IPO; Size

The Taurian MPS IPO is a 42.53 crore book build issue. The offering consists of fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares worth 42.53 crore..

Taurian MPS IPO Listing details

The proposed listing date for the Taurian MPS IPO is set for September 16, 2025, on the NSE SME.

Taurian MPS IPO Price Band

The pricing range for the Taurian MPS IPO is 162.00 to 171.00 per share.

Taurian MPS IPO Lot Size and subscribing details

An application's lot size is 800. Based on the highest price, a retail individual investor must invest a minimum of 2,73,600.00 (1,600 shares). HNI requires a minimum investment of three lots (2,400 shares), or 4,10,400.

Taurian MPS IPO- Registrar

Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the Taurian MPS IPO

About Taurian MPS

With a focus on accuracy, performance, and customer service, Taurian MPS Limited was founded in June 2010 and produces and distributes crushing and screening equipment for mining and construction. It offers high-quality, innovative technology for difficult terrains.

Their product line, which promotes "Make in India" manufacturing, consists of screens, crushers, and entire plants sold under the "Taurian" name.

Taurian MPS IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

On September 9, Taurian MPS's IPO's Grey Market Premium, or IPO GMP, was +14. This shows that the grey market is selling Taurian MPS IPO shares for 14 higher than the issue price, which is 171.

The listing price of Taurian MPS shares is anticipated by investors to be 185, which is 8.19% ( 14) more than the upper end of the offering price of 171.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment

